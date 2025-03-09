Imphal: In the past 24 hours, security forces arrested two active cadres of different outfits during a search operation in the hotspots of Manipur Valley district, officials said.

Manipur Police arrested an active member of the Kangleipak Community Party-Taibanganba (KCP-T), identified as Chongtham Sanatomba Meitei (46).

The security forces arrested the cadre from a hideout at Lamjao Makha Leikai, located in the southern Kakching District, on Saturday.

Police arrested him along with a mobile phone, based on information gathered during the interrogation of Mayanglambam Borish Singh (24), a cadre of the KCP-T.

Police had earlier arrested Mayanglambam Borish Singh, along with a Redmi 13C 5G mobile phone.

In a follow-up operation, police arrested another active cadre of National Revolutionary Front of Manipur (NRFM) from Dewlahland, under Imphal Police Station, Imphal West District, on Saturday along with a mobile handset.

Police identified the cadre as Lamabam Vidyasagar Singh @ Ibungo @ Leingakpa.

The arrested individuals are now in police custody for further interrogation.

While security forces continue their search operations and area domination to maintain law and order in both hill and valley districts.