Guwahati: Manipur Police arrested two active cadres of different outfits on Wednesday, in connection with extortion and monetary demands in various locations of Manipur.

According to the police, one active cadre of proscribed PREPAK(PRO) organization, identified as Pebam Dhakeshor Singh (51) from Singjamei Okram Leikai under Singjamei-PS,

Imphal West was arrested.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

He was reportedly involved in monetary demand to the general public in the Singjamei area by using one mobile phone given by one of his associates, Sanajaoba from Singjamei Okram

Leikai.

Police seized one mobile phone, one wallet, one Aadhaar Card, a Voter ID card, and a PAN Card, along with one notebook.

The arrested cadre including the seized items were handed over to the concerned police station for further legal action.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Meanwhile, an active cadre of proscribed KCP (City Meitei) was also arrested by the state police on Wednesday.

According to police reports, the arrested cadre has been identified as Moirangthem Gobin @ Khaba Meitei (38) from Erumpal area of Kakching District under Kakching-PS, Kakching District.

The arrestee was also reportedly involved in extortion from the general public of Kakching and Thoubal Districts.

Two mobile phones and one four-wheeler were seized from his possession.

The arrested cadres along with the seized items were handed over to the concerned police stations for further investigation and necessary legal action.