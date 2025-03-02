Manipur Police arrest two in HSLCE 2025 paper leak case

Imphal: The Cyber Crime unit of Manipur Police arrested two individuals on Saturday in connection with the leak of the Social Science question paper for the High School Leaving Certificate Examination (HSLCE) 2025.

The leak surfaced online on February 25, just 30 minutes before the exam conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Manipur (BOSEM).

Those arrested include Samadram Meghachandra Singh (46), a Social Science teacher and Assistant Officer-in-Charge (AOC) of the examination center at Little Star English Higher Secondary School, Thoubal, and Yumnam Ranjit Singh (46), the school’s vice-president. Their arrests followed a complaint by BOSEM’s Controller of Examination.

Investigations revealed that the accused shared the question paper via mobile apps and social media platforms before the exam began. The police also seized mobile phones used in the illegal circulation.

Both individuals have been booked under the Manipur Prevention of Malpractices in High School Leaving Certificate and Higher Secondary Examination Act 2024, IPC, and Cyber Crime Act.

The law stipulates imprisonment of 5 to 10 years and fines ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 10 crore for those involved in leaking question papers during custody, transportation, printing, or evaluation.