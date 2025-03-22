Manipur police crackdown on interstate vehicle theft, recover 2 cars

Imphal: In a crackdown against the suspected interstate vehicle theft racket, Manipur Police recovered two vehicles from Thoubal district during the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Authority conducted the raids against the vehicle theft racket at Ushoipokpi village under the Lilong police station in Thoubal district on Friday afternoon.

Police launched the crackdowns after an information input, that some notorious interstate motorcycle and four-wheeler gangs were trying to make their design to theft the vehicles.

Manipur police report stated that the Lilong police had recovered stolen vehicles from Ushoipokpi along NH-102 under Lilong-PS, Thoubal District.

The recovered vehicles were Maruti Swift ZXI (white) bearing registration No. ML04D 1580, chassis No. MBHCZC63SL J626703, engine No. K12MP1251058, Maruti Swift VXI (grey) bearing registration No. WB02AF 6824, chassis No. MA3EKD1S00694098, engine No. K12MN1427377, the official added.

Notably, the Assam Police recently arrested 11 members of a notorious motorcycle theft gang operating between Assam and Manipur with the recovery of 13 stolen motorcycles and three cars.

Manipur police stated that further investigations in connection with the recovery of two cars are underway.