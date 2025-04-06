Imphal: Manipur Police have handed over a 38-year-old alleged drug peddler to Nagaland Police, following his arrest in connection with a significant interstate drug transportation case, an official report stated on Sunday.

It stated that the Manipur police anti-smuggling unit arrested J Maikho (38), a resident of Saranamai Village in Senapati District of Manipur during a raid in his residence on April 4.

Police apprehended Maikho in connection with a case involving drug transportation from Moreh, Manipur, Myanmar border to Dimapur, Nagaland via Imphal, the report said.

The report further stated that, following the original case registered at Chumukedima Police Station in Nagaland, Manipur police later transferred Maikho to the Narcotic Police Station, Headquarters of Nagaland, facilitating collaboration between the two state police forces.

The report added that drug suppliers are mainly based in Manipur, and they use Nagaland as a transit route to supply drugs to Assam and other northeastern states.

In 2024, the Nagaland police registered 199 cases of drug trafficking and arrested 343 people. Among them, the authority detained 60 main drug traffickers under the NDPS Act, the report stated.