Imphal: Manipur police on Monday arrested two alleged cadres of the proscribed People’s Liberation Army (PLA), the armed wing of the banned Revolutionary People’s Front (RPF), who were attempting to recruit minor girls into their insurgency fold.

According to the police report, a joint team from the Kakching and Thoubal district police rescued two minor girls.

Police rescued one girl from the Kakching Bazar area under Kakching PS, Kakching District, and another from the Wangbal Laikon area under Thoubal PS, Thoubal District.

After questioning on-site, the police conducted another raid at the suspected locations and arrested two active cadres of RPF/PLA from the Kakching Bazar area under Kakching PS, Kakching District.

Police identified the arrested cadres as Moirangthem Romen Singh @ Phirepa (23) of Moirang Bazar Maning Moiranghtem Leikai and Nongmaithem Mohendro Singh (54) of Kakching Thonglan.

The police stated that these underground cadres had recruited the minor girls into their organization, RPF/PLA.

The police seized a scooter and two mobile phones from their possession.

The joint team presented the rescued girls before the Chairperson of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Thoubal for further formalities.