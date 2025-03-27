Imphal: Manipur police claimed to have seized a total of 10.5 kilograms of high-quality heroin powder worth around Rs 10.5 crores in the regional clandestine trade in different raids in Manipur during the past 48 hours.

Police arrested three suspected smugglers in Imphal East and Imphal West. They seized a vehicle and 880 cases of soap that were intended for drug smuggling, according to a report on Thursday.

The Manipur police stated in their morning bulletin that they apprehended three drug smugglers with 5.5 kg of suspected heroin powder on March 25, 2025. Following this, the Imphal East district police picked up another abandoned Bolero vehicle in Imphal East.

Upon checking the vehicle, 419 soap cases containing approx. 5 kg of suspected heroin powder was recovered.

Manipur Police arrested three drug smugglers who were transporting illegal drugs along NH-02, which connects Imphal to the Mao area at the Manipur-Nagaland border, in the Imphal West District.

In the first raid, a total of 461 soap cases containing suspected heroin powder weighing approximately. 5.5 kg were recovered from their possession.

Hence, a total of 880 soap cases containing approx. 10.5 kg of suspected heroin powder was recovered from the three-drug smugglers.

Smugglers transported contraband items from Myanmar out of the state using National Highway 102, which connects Imphal to Dimapur in Nagaland.

After law enforcement registered cases under relevant sections of the law, they forwarded the arrestees to the concerned court.

However, the names of the arrested smugglers are still withheld.