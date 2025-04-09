Manipur police seize huge arms cache in twin raids

Imphal: Manipur Police, aided by commandos from the Thoubal district, conducted an intensive cordon and search operation at the District Commissioner’s office complex in Thoubal.

The operation, carried out during office hours, was prompted by specific intelligence inputs suggesting that cadres of a banned militant outfit were using the premises to make monetary demands.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The operation was led by Additional Superintendent of Police (Operations) Th Devendra. A large contingent of police personnel cordoned off the DC complex, thoroughly verifying the identity of every male individual present. Despite the scale of the operation, no detentions were made during the search.

Also Read: Manipur police seizes illicit liquors in Churachandpur

Later the same day, police teams launched a second operation in Keirao Wangkhem village and nearby areas at the base of the Ngariyan hill range, under the jurisdiction of Irilbung Police Station in Imphal East district. This operation yielded significant results, with police recovering a large cache of arms and ammunition from the area.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Among the recovered weapons were a .303 Light Machine Gun (LMG) and sniper rifle, a 7.62 Self-Loading Rifle (SLR), two 9mm pistols, a 12-bore single-barrel gun, as well as multiple magazines including those for SMG carbines and INSAS rifles.

Security forces also found explosive materials such as hand grenades, stun grenades, tear smoke grenades, and even tube launchers and riot shells. A substantial quantity of live ammunition and spent cartridges of various calibres were also recovered.

Also Read: Manipur: 12 militants arrested, arms and ammunition seized

Additionally, equipment like bulletproof helmets and jackets, radio sets, and other military supplies were seized, pointing to the presence of well-armed elements operating in the area. The recovered items were packed in sack bags and included an empty ammunition box, mortar shell covers, and other tactical gear.

The discovery underscores the continuing efforts of Manipur Police to dismantle insurgent networks and prevent the illegal stockpiling of weapons.

Authorities confirmed that investigations are ongoing to trace the origins of the weapons and identify those involved in the illegal activities.