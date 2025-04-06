Imphal: Manipur police have intensified a crackdown on the smuggling of foreign-origin liquor, high-quality Indian-made Foreign Liquor (IMFL), and locally brewed Distilled Indigenous Country (DIC) liquor in the Churachandpur district headquarters.

Based on specific information, a team of Churachandpur district police raided several hinted locations at Rengkai, Bible Hill, Zou Colony, Lighthouse Lane, Zoven area, Victoria Mart, Hmar Veng, and Rengkai on Saturday, the police said.

The operation led to the significant seizure of several illegal items, including distilled indigenous liquors, Indian-made foreign liquor, bear cans, etc, though no arrests were made.

The police said that based on complaints from locals about the influx of youth from different localities at night time to certain shops selling liquor, Manipur Police conducted liquor drives and seized Local wine – 517 liters, IMFL Rum – 8 liters, Beer – 212 cans and IMFL Whiskey- 49 liters.

The police added that the confiscated items worth thousands of rupees were destroyed in the presence of the media and a full public view.

