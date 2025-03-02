Manipur: Pre-monsoon rains, hailstorms cause damage

Imphal: Pre-monsoon rains, accompanied by hailstorms, thunderstorms, and strong winds, lashed various parts of Manipur, causing damage to crops, houses, and power lines while also leading to waterlogging in several areas.

The unpredictable rainfall pattern saw sudden lightning and thunderclaps followed by light to heavy showers across Imphal West, Kakching, and Noney districts in the early hours of Sunday.

Official reports confirmed that hailstorms and strong winds lasting around 30 minutes severely damaged standing late-winter crops in Keirak and Wabagai villages of Kakching district.

In Noney district’s hilly areas, the storm uprooted trees, snapped power lines, and caused waterlogging in low-lying regions, while several houses suffered damage. In the valley areas of Langthaband, Chajing, Nambol, Kodompokpi, Thoubal, and Yairipok, strong winds blew away roofs of multiple houses.

However, the rains brought much-needed relief to residents of Imphal East and Ukhrul, who had been struggling with dry spells and drinking water shortages for several days.

The Indian Meteorological Department has forecasted continued light to heavy rains, accompanied by strong winds, for the next two to three days across Manipur.