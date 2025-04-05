Imphal: A peaceful sit-in protest was held on Saturday at Thangmeiband Lilasing Khongnangkong, near the main gate of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, to condemn the planting of grenade at the Imphal West residence of prominent singer and actor Adhikarimayum Raju, widely known as Raju Nong.

The protest, staged a day after the incident, featured placards and banners bearing messages such as “We condemn the bomb threat” and “We demand a meaningful settlement for a peaceful solution.”

Family members discovered a hand grenade at the gate of Raju Nong’s residence, located on the western side of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, around 7:00 AM on Friday.

The Manipur Police bomb detection and disposal squad was immediately alerted and safely disposed of the explosive at the Lamphel waste dumping site in Imphal West district at approximately 10:00 AM.

Authorities have registered a case and are currently investigating the incident. No individual or organization has yet claimed responsibility for the threat.

Raju Nong is a celebrated figure in Manipur, having received two Best Actor awards: one from the Film Forum Manipur in 2010 for his role in “Bomb Blast,” and another from the Sahitya Akademi and Sahitya Seva Samiti Kakching for his performance in “Tilaikhombi.”