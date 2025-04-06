Guwahati: Rabies has reportedly killed three people in Manipur’s Churachandpur district and affected around 749 people since January 2025.

In response to the sudden spike in rabies cases, District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S declared New Zoveng Village a containment zone.

As per sources, rabies killed one person from New Zoveng Village and a girl from Mongken Village on Friday.

The district administration invoked the Epidemic Diseases Act of 1897 to implement control measures.

Authorities reported that multiple individuals had confirmed and suspected rabies cases in New Zoveng Village, posing a serious threat to the health and safety of people and animals in nearby areas.

District Magistrate Dharun Kumar’s order strictly prohibits the movement of domesticated pets and dogs in and out of the village.

He also directed the identification and vaccination of all pets and stray dogs in the village.

The order imposed restrictions on the sale and transport of domestic dogs and other animals during the containment period.

The District Veterinary Department also established a control center to coordinate response activities and handle public inquiries.

The notification advised residents to seek medical attention at hospitals for animal bites and receive rabies vaccines.

The order warned of strict legal action against violations, including failure to vaccinate pets or involvement in illegal animal trade.

Meanwhile, Director of Health Services Chambo Gonmei visited the district on Saturday to assess the situation on the ground.

He attended a high-level meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office in the Churachandpur Mini-Secretariat, chaired by DC Dharun Kumar S.

The meeting reviewed preventive and containment strategies in detail, with an aim for a swift response and public awareness.

A quick response team (QRT), constituted by the Veterinary Department, conducted surveys at 30 houses in New Zoveng and vaccinated the dogs, on Saturday.