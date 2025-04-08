Manipur: Rare yellow-breasted bunting spotted again at Loktak Lake

Imphal: The critically endangered Yellow-breasted Bunting (Emberiza aureola), locally known as Lam-Sendrang, has been spotted once again at Loktak Lake in Manipur, a Ramsar-designated wetland and one of Northeast India’s most ecologically significant lakes.

The recent sighting was made by Chitanpriya Akoijam, a student of Lovely Professional University (LPU), Punjab, during a birdwatching trip to Keibul Kaina Bazar, Sandra Road, Moirang a part of the Loktak Lake region.

The bird was observed on three separate dates January 12, 15, and 17, 2025 under the mentorship of Dr Harsh Gulati, Assistant Professor in the Department of Zoology, School of Bioengineering and Biosciences, LPU.

Gulati described the discovery as a significant development for conservation in Manipur and emphasized the urgent need to protect natural habitats like Loktak Lake, which serve as vital ecosystems for endangered species.

According to the Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN), Manipur, earlier sightings of the Yellow-breasted Bunting had been reported from different areas around Loktak Lake, including Thinungei (2013, 2016), Keibul (2017, 2018), and Ikop Wetland (2019, 2021).

The species also features in the book “Birds of Manipur University Campus,” published by the Department of Zoology, Manipur University, which documents 76 bird species found on campus.

Once found widely across Eurasia, the population of the Yellow-breasted Bunting has seen a steep decline over the years due to habitat destruction and illegal poaching.

Its reappearance in Manipur highlights the ecological importance of Loktak Lake and reinforces the call for stronger conservation efforts.