Imphal: Security forces uncovered a cache of arms, ammunition, explosives, electronic devices, and warlike stores of weapons during the operations at the hotspots of Churachandpur and Kangpokpi districts on Saturday.

The central forces, assisted by the state forces and civil police conducted the operations at the sensitive locations of Thangjing hill forest under Churachandpur-PS, Churachandpur District, and the general area of Chagoubung under Kangpokpi-PS, Kangpokpi District.

The police said that these districts, which are considered the epicenters of ethnic violence in the state, are predominantly inhabited by the Kuki-Zo community.

Police recovered one country-made Rifle, a Bolt Action Rifle, a .22 Pistol, a country-made Mortar (Pompi-6 ft.), a country-made Mortar (Pompi-5 ft.), a country-made Mortar (Pompi-4 ft.), a local-made Hand Grenade, a Helmet, a Wireless Set, a Wireless Set Charger, a HE Bomb, and several rounds of ammunition, from Churachandpur district.

Police recovered a country-made 9 mm Pistol, 4 country-made Single Barrel Bolt Action Rifles, 20 12-bore Cartridge live ammunition, 20 7.62 mm live rounds, a local-made Canon (Pumpi), and three Hand Grenades from Kangpokpi district.

