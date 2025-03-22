Manipur: Security forces apprehend 8 insurgents in three valley districts

Imphal: A joint team of the central and state security forces conducted a series of successful operations in Manipur on Friday, resulting in the arrest of eight insurgents from various militant outfits of the state, said an official on Saturday.

The official said that the security forces carried out a search operation in the three valley districts Imphal West, Imphal East, and Bishnupur on Saturday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

During an operation, security forces on Friday apprehended three active cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) at Lamdeng Thongkhong under the Lamsang-PS of Imphal West District.

Following the report of the interrogation, security forces also apprehended one cadre of KCP-A in Imphal East district.

Security forces also arrested one active cadre of the KCP-PWG organization from Mayang Langjing Bazar in Imphal West, the official said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The official further stated that the security forces arrested an active cadre of PREPAK (Progressive) from Moirang Lamkhai, Churachandpur Parking under Moirang-PS of Bishnupur District.

Police also nabbed an active cadre of PREPAK from Khurai Chingangbam Leikai near the Community Hall under Porompat-PS, Imphal East District.

Moreover, security forces also arrested a cadre of RPF from Uchol Makha Leikai under Andro-PS, Imphal East District.

During the operation, security forces seized a double barrel gun, one body part of a Lathode Gun, a defective Magazine of INSAS LMG, a Magazine of SLR Rifle, a defective Magazine of 7.62 LMG, a Lathode shell, and a tear smoke shell, the official added.