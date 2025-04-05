Imphal: The anti-extortion unit of the Manipur Police, in coordination with the central security forces, arrested 2 suspected cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party, People’s War Group (KCP-PWG) on the charge of their alleged involvement in extortion drives, said an official on Saturday.

The official said the combined team arrested Ahongshangbam Naobi (42) of Khongjom Kheba Ching, Thoubal District an active cadre of KCP (PWG) from Khongjom Khebaching area under Khongjom-PS, Thoubal District on Friday.

Further, in follow-up action, the team arrested Maibam Tomba Singh @ Loya (42) of Tentha Khunjao, Thoubal District another KCP (PWG) activist from his residence at Khurai Kongpal Laishram Leikai in Imphal East district.

The arrested persons extorted money in the Khongjom area and in Thoubal District, the official said.

The police seized one M20 Pistol with one Magazine and two live rounds, a mobile phone with 02(two) SIM Cards and a two-wheeler, one 9 mm Pistol with one Magazine and 6 live rounds, and 2 mobile phones with two SIM cards, the official added.

