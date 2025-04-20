Manipur: Security forces arrest 7 KCP-PWG cadres in Thoubal operation

Imphal: Combined Security forces comprising the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Manipur police commandos on Sunday, busted an insurgent camp at Heirok Part-III in the southern Thoubal district of Manipur, leading to the arrest of seven KCP-PWG cadres, said an official.

The official stated that the combined security forces carried out the operation based on reliable sources, leading to the successful arrests of seven cadres of the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP)- People’s War Group (PWG).

During the operation the team recovered a significant cache of weapons and equipment, including two INSAS rifles, one LMG, a carbine, an MA3 MK-11 rifle, over 150 rounds of ammunition, 11 mobile phones, a four-wheeled vehicle, a bike (scooty), Nepalese currency, and various reading materials, the official noted.

The official added that the team handed over the arrested cadres and the recovered items to the Officer-in-Charge of the Heirok police station for further legal formalities.

