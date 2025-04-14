Imphal: The Indian Army, in coordination with Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP, apprehended six underground cadres and recovered 77 weapons, grenades, ammunition, and war-like stores in a series of operations at the seven districts across Manipur, an official stated on Monday.

The official stated that the team carried out intelligence-based joint operations at the vulnerable areas of the Churachandpur, Bishnupur, Imphal East, Kakching, Jiribam, Kangpokpi, and Imphal West districts over the past weeks.

During the operation at Siden village in Churachandpur district, the joint team recovered 3 country-made mortars (pompis), the official asserted.

In Bishnupur district’s Saiton Khunao village, the team retrieved 12 weapons comprising one 5.56 mm INSAS rifle, one 12-bore double-barrel gun, one modified .22 automatic rifle, seven 12-bore bolt-action rifles, two .303 bolt-action rifles, one IED, ammunition, and war-like stores, the official affirmed.

The official further stated that during the operation at Lamsang in Imphal West District, the team recovered nine weapons, including one 7.62mm Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one Modified Rifle, one Double Barrel Gun, two Single Bore Barrel Guns (SBBL), one Air Gun, two Pistols, and a Modified Flare Gun.

The team recovered 8 confiscated weapons comprising two Carbine Machine Guns, one .303 Rifle, two Double Barrel rifles, one Single Barrel rifle, one modified 7.62 mm Sniper Rifle, one modified 9mm Pistol, and two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), from Tokpaching, in Kakching district, the official stated.

In Jiribam district, security forces recovered 8 weapons comprising one Improvised Mortar (pompi), two country-made Single Barrel Rifles, three Double barrel Rifles, and two Single barrel Rifles.

Subsequently the team recovered, 14 weapons comprising one INSAS, one .22 Pistol, one Bolt Action Rifle, six improvised mortars, and five rifle ammunition from Kangpokpi district.

Meanwhile, during the operation in Imphal East district security forces retrieved seven weapons comprising one .303 Light Machine Gun (LMG), one SLR, two 12-bore barrel rifles, two Pistols, and one Tear Gas Gun.

Furthermore, the team recovered one AK 47, and two.303 Rifles, one 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifle, from the Churachandpur district, and Seven weapons, including one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one .32 mm Pistol, two 12 Bore Single Barrel Rifles, three .303 Rifles, and grenades, from the Imphal West district.