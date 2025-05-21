Manipur security forces seize cache of weapons in Kangpokpi

Imphal: A joint team of central and state security forces uncovered a cache of military-grade weapons and ammunition during successive cordon and search operations in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The intelligence-driven operations were carried out over the past 24 hours in the Kuki villages of Konsakhul, Pholjang, and Tingkhai, under the jurisdiction of the Kangpokpi district. The joint task force, comprising personnel from the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police, conducted extensive searches targeting suspected temporary militant camps and forested hideouts.

During the operation along the Pholjang-Tingkhai village track under New Keithelmanbi Police Station, the security forces recovered a significant haul of weaponry.

The seized items included one Self-Loading Rifle (SLR) with magazine, one double-barrel shotgun (DBBL), two country-made bolt action rifles, four locally fabricated pull-mechanism rifles, five improvised mortars (commonly referred to as “Pumpis”), a Motorola communication device, twenty 12-bore cartridges, and two bulletproof jackets.

In a separate operation in the forested area of Konsakhul village under Leimakhong Police Station, the team recovered one Single Barrel Breech Loading (SBBL) gun.

Authorities confirmed that all seized arms and equipment have been handed over to the respective police stations for further legal proceedings and investigation.