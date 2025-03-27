Imphal: Security forces comprising civil police, Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, CRPF, BSF, and ITBP recovered firearms, grenades, ammunition, radio sets, bulletproof items, and jungle boots in an operation in Imphal East district on Wednesday.

The joint team based on intelligence input conducted the operation at the hinted areas of the Khullen Village and its adjoining area under Thoubal Dam police station in Imphal East District.

Police seized a large cache of weapons, including two AK-56 rifles with magazines, one 7.62 mm SLR rifle, a SMG carbine, five hand grenades, two detonators, and various types of ammunition. Additionally, they recovered explosive materials, including alum explosives, tube launchers, and anti-riot shells, along with several magazines and empty cases for different firearms.

The team also recovered 5 Radio sets,3 Radio set Chargers, 2 Life Kits, 6 Bulletproof (BP) Helmets, 2 BP Plates, 5 BP Jackets, 2 Combat dress pants, 2 Combat dress shirts, 2 combat T-shirts and 2 pairs of Combat boots.

The police said that the recovered items have been handed over to the concerned Police station for further legal proceedings.

