Manipur: Shutdown disrupts life in Kuki-Zo areas

Imphal: An indefinite shutdown called by the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC) across Kuki-Zo inhabited areas began at midnight on Saturday, disrupting normal life in Manipur on Sunday.

The KZC is protesting against the government’s “free movement” on National Highways in the region, demanding a political solution.

Life in the hill areas, primarily populated by the Kuki-Zo community, was severely affected, while activities in the valley districts remained largely unaffected. Protestors were seen burning tires and blocking roads with benches and stones.

Vehicular movement, except for essential services, was completely halted, and Kuki-Zo women volunteers monitored key areas, including National Highway 102 at Kangpokpi District Headquarters, engaging in anti-social activities during the shutdown.

Business activities came to a standstill in Kuki-Zo-dominated districts like Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Tengnoupal. Medical services, religious activities, and media were exempted but required valid documentation for movement.

Women protestors were seen blocking roads at Gamgiphai and district headquarters, emphasizing their demand for complete separation from the current governance of Manipur.

Despite the widespread disruption, no untoward incidents have been reported on the first day of the shutdown.