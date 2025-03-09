Manipur: Sit-in-protest stages against death of a housewife

Imphal: A sit-in-protest was staged at Changangei Maning Leikai Heikru Makhong near Imphal airport, Manipur, demanding early justice for the death of a Manipuri housewife, whose body was found floating in a public pond in a suspicious circumstance.

Several protesters mostly Meira Paibis took part in the protest organized by the Joint Action Committee against the death of Chingtham Ningol (Thokchom Ongbi) Matouleibi Devi, 31.

The festoon and placards at the protest site read, “We want early justice,” and “Give befitting punishment to the killer.”

The protesters blamed Thokchom Tomba, 33, a resident of the Malom Makha Terakha Tulihal, in Imphal West district for the death of his wife Matouleibi Devi.

Matouleibi’s elder brother Chingtham Arjun alias Dharmendra claimed that his brother-in-law Tomba, who is jobless and alcoholic, along with his family, used to falsely accuse his sister of having extra-marital affairs.

They also subjected Matouleibi to physical and verbal harassment, prompting her to return to her parental home on several occasions, he said

An investigating police officer stated that police found one of the slippers Matouleibi wore on the ground near the pond and the other pair next to her body. Police also found that someone had chopped her hair off haphazardly. Moreover, police found the body lying on the stairs of the pond, indicating it was not a drowning case.

According to the on-spot investigation, there were also no signs of death by suicide.

The JAC also refused to claim the body of the dead woman, which is currently lying at the mortuary of the RIMS hospital, Imphal.

Police said they have not yet arrested the suspect in the case.