Manipur: Tadubi assembly byelection preparations begin in Senapati

Imphal: The Election Commission of India has initiated preparations for the upcoming byelection in the 49-Tadubi (Scheduled Tribe) Assembly Constituency, located in the Senapati district of Manipur.

As part of the process, the draft photo electoral rolls were published on April 8, 2025.

A consultative meeting was held at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Manipur, with representatives from national and state political parties to discuss the electoral process and ensure smooth coordination.

According to the published draft roll, the Tadubi constituency currently has 47,756 registered voters comprising 24,048 male and 23,708 female voters. The constituency will have a total of 81 polling stations.

Citizens will have the opportunity to file claims and objections regarding the draft electoral rolls between April 8 and May 2. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2025.

Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Manipur, Ramananda Nongmeikapam, has urged all eligible voters in the Tadubi constituency to actively participate in the ongoing special summary revision and ensure their names are enrolled in the electoral list.

The byelection has been necessitated following the passing of N Kayisii, the sitting MLA from the Tadubi Assembly Constituency. He died on January 17, 2025, after a prolonged illness.

Kayisii, a member of the National People’s Party (NPP), had been elected from the constituency in the last assembly elections.