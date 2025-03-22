Manipur: Teen arrested for attempting to join KCP-A, arms seized

Imphal: Manipur Police’s counter-intelligence wing arrested a 19-year-old teen on Friday for allegedly attempting to join the banned Kangleipak Communist Party-Apunba (KCP-A).

The arrest occurred after police received intelligence about an ongoing recruitment drive by underground outfits.

The arrested individual, Akoijam Sanjoy Singh, a resident of Iroisemba Mayai Leikai under Lamsang police station in Imphal West District, Mnaipur, was intercepted by police during a raid at Phumlou Siphai in Lamsang on Friday night.

The operation led to the arrest of two other individuals, Nongthombam Gopen Singh (59) and Mutum Jackson Meitei (20), who were also reportedly involved in the recruitment effort.

During further interrogation, the police discovered that Nongthombam Gopen Singh, a senior leader of the KCP-A, was attempting to recruit the two younger men into the proscribed group.

As a result of the raid, the police seized several firearms and ammunition from Gopen Singh, including an INSAS rifle with a magazine containing three rounds, a 9mm pistol with two rounds, two air guns, a double-barrel gun, and a part of a Lathode gun.

The arrested individuals have been taken into police custody, and investigations are ongoing. This operation highlights the continuous efforts of Manipur Police to crack down on the recruitment and activities of underground groups in the state.