Manipur: Teen PREPAK cadre killed, 6 arrested in Thoubal

Imphal: An 18-year-old suspected to be a People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) cadre was allegedly killed in an encounter with the police in Thoubal, Manipur on Saturday.

The deceased was identified as Laishram Prem Singh.

Six other suspected PREPAK activists were arrested and a large cache of looted arms and ammunition was recovered.

According to the police report, the encounter took place when police teams rushed to the Salungpham area following a tip-off about PREPAK cadres engaging in extortion activities. The cadres fired at the police, who retaliated, leading to the death of Laishram Prem Singh.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Thokchom Momocha (41), Sarangthem Anand Singh (36), Ningthoujam Karna (27), Ningthoujam Manoranjan Singh (21) Thongam Phalguni @ Urikpa (27) and Moirangthem Johnson (21).

The recovered items include three 5.56 mm INSAS rifles with 4 magazines, one 5.56 mm AMOGH rifle with 2 magazines, one 7.62 mm SLR with 2 magazines, one .303 rifle with magazine, a cache of ammunition and other items.

The police suspect that the recovered weapons were looted from police armouries. Forensic teams and a magistrate have been involved in the investigation.