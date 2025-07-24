Imphal: The Indian Army, Assam Rifles, and civil police have arrested three active cadres belonging to different proscribed militant outfits in Manipur’s border districts within the past 24 hours, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The first arrest was made on Wednesday along the Sugnu–Chandel Road under the jurisdiction of Chandel Police Station, close to the Indo-Myanmar border.

The joint team nabbed one cadre of the banned United Kuki National Army (UKNA), identified as Boythong Khongsai, 29, a resident of Muolphei in Khoupum, Tamenglong district.

Security personnel recovered several items from his possession, including a mobile phone, two SIM cards, PAN card, Aadhaar card, Voter ID, an ATM card, and a Royal Enfield Classic motorcycle (registration number MN 02B-0428) along with its registration certificate.

The UKNA is a non-signatory to the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, which the Ministry of Home Affairs has signed with 25 Kuki insurgent groups operating along the Manipur–Myanmar border.

In a separate operation, the joint forces arrested two more insurgents from the dense jungle area located between Border Pillar 73(10) and Border Pillar 73(11), under Moreh Police Station in Tengnoupal district.

The arrested individuals were identified as Thingnam Amujao Singh, also known as Munal, 57, a cadre of the banned People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Kakching Khunou Village under Waikhong Police Station, Kakching district.

Kangjam Motea Meitei, alias Tamthouba, 33, affiliated with the People’s Liberation Army (PLA), hailing from Gwaltabi Lamlai Village under Yaingangpokpi Police Station, Imphal East district.

All three individuals, along with the seized items, have been handed over to the respective police stations for further investigation and legal formalities.