Manipur to compete in 21 events at 38th National Games 2025

Imphal: Manipur will compete in 21 out of the 34 events scheduled for the 38th National Games 2025 in Uttarakhand, set to be held from January 28 to February 14.

M. Rachandra Singh, Chef-de-Mission for the Manipur contingent, announced in a press conference that the state will participate in disciplines such as archery, boxing, athletics, cycling, kayaking, football, gymnastics, hockey, taekwondo, weightlifting, wrestling, judo, and rowing.

The games will take place at 11 venues, with Manipur competing in seven. The state’s contingent will include 436 members, comprising athletes, coaches, officials, and media personnel.

Singh also appealed to the state government for the timely release of Rs 2.8 crore for the team’s expenses, urging prompt action to ensure proper preparation.

He called for the people of Manipur to support the athletes in their efforts to bring glory to the state.