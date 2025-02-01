Manipur to gain big from revised MSME criteria in Union Budget 2025

Imphal: Manipur, a frontrunner in Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) registrations among northeastern states, is set to benefit significantly from the Indian government’s Budget 2025, announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday.

In her budget speech, Sitharaman revealed revised criteria for MSMEs, with investment limits for micro-enterprises increasing from Rs 1 crore to Rs 2.5 crore, and turnover caps rising from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore.

These changes are expected to boost entrepreneurship, local businesses, and trade in Manipur, according to Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who also holds the finance portfolio.

Manipur leads the Northeast in MSME registrations, with 12,458 businesses registered, many of which are spearheaded by women entrepreneurs.

The state’s MSME sector has seen remarkable success in handloom and handicrafts, contributing significantly to employment and economic growth.

While Manipur continues to leverage government schemes to support entrepreneurship, challenges remain in accessing credit facilities and expanding market linkages for broader reach.