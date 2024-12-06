Imphal: The Assam Government has rendered a list naming Kukis seeking refuge in Assam to be handed over to the authority concerned of the Manipur government, an official report said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh directed the concerned officials posted at different districts bordering Assam on Thursday to verify whether the Kuki refugees are genuine citizens of the state or not.

The verification process is being conducted as per the directive of the Chief Minister who had earlier announced that those Kuki refugees evicted from Assam would be allowed to return to their native villages in Manipur if they or their ancestors had been residents of the state prior to 1961.

This followed after Assam’s Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang announced that 700 Kuki-Zo people, who had sought refuge in the district in 2023 due to the violence in Manipur, have already been sent back.

They were pushed back following discussions with Kuki community leaders and organizations.

Ronghang said the council had covered the travel expenses for the returnees with security escorts.

The council chief also said around 1,000 more Kuki-Zo people, including around 400 families, are currently sheltered in Singhasan Hills and Borjan areas.