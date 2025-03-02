Imphal: A wreath-laying ceremony, on Sunday, in Manipur, honored four brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives during coordinated attacks launched by Mizo National Front (MNF) rebels on March 2, 1966.

The Assam Rifles (South) Headquarters organized the ceremony at Sehlon, Chandel District, to pay tribute to Jemadar Lal Bahadur Viswakarma, Rifleman (Rfn) Jit Bahadur Thapa, Rfn Sarbadhan Sunar, and Rfn TKC Varkey. These four soldiers made the ultimate sacrifice during a Counter Insurgency Operation in Aizawl, Mizoram, in 1966.

On the night of February 28, 1966, MNF rebels attacked several strategic locations in Mizoram, including Aizawl’s district treasury and police camps.

The rebels then targeted the Assam Rifles Battalion Headquarters at Aizawl.

MNF rebels ambushed a patrol party under Jemadar Lal Bahadur Viswakarma near a school, trapping them in heavy fire and causing fatal casualties, including Viswakarma, Rfn Thapa, Rfn Sunar, and Rfn Varkey.

The ceremony began with senior Assam Rifles officials laying wreaths in honor of the fallen soldiers. The event shared their stories of bravery and dedication to inspire pride and respect for the fallen heroes.

Over 120 Assam Rifles personnel participated in the tribute, paying homage to those who gave their lives for the nation’s security.