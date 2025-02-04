Guwahati: Manipur’s Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (RD&PR) Minister Yumnam Khemchand was summoned to Delhi by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Reportedly, Khemchand departed from Imphal for Delhi on Monday at 1 pm via an Indigo flight and is scheduled to meet Amit Shah on Tuesday evening.

Sources said, before leaving for Delhi, Khemchand also held a meeting with several BJP MLAs dissatisfied with Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s leadership and his handling of the prolonged Manipur crisis.

Notably, Amit Shah had previously invited Manipur Legislative Assembly Speaker Th Satyabrata on December 9, 2024, for an initial meeting, followed by a second on January 27.

Satyabrata is expected to meet Amit Shah for a third time on February 6 at the Union Home Minister’s residence.

Sources said that the meetings focused on potential leadership changes in the state and advised maintaining peace during the upcoming seventh session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly, which is scheduled to begin from February 10.

Meanwhile, MLA Th Radheshyam met with Amit Shah on February 2 and is currently camping in Delhi.

Reports also indicate growing protests at two locations in Delhi and Imphal against the Biren Singh government, calling for leadership changes. Biren Singh is supported by eight MLAs, while Satyabrata is backed by around 40 MLAs.

A likely coalition of 10 BJP MLAs, 5 Congress MLAs, 5 JD(U) MLAs, 6 NPP MLAs, and 3 Independent MLAs is expected to table a no-confidence motion in the upcoming Assembly session.

CLP leader Okram Ibobi, along with four Congress MLAs, recently met with Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, urging the Governor to intervene and restrain Chief Minister N Biren from making statements that undermine the rights and privileges of the Members of the Manipur Legislative Assembly.

Ibobi also requested the Governor to advise CM N Biren Singh regarding alleged threats made against House members planning to move the no-confidence motion during the assembly session.

Ibobi pointed out the remarks of Chief Minister N Biren Singh, allegedly threatening that if any member moves a no-confidence motion, they will not be allowed to proceed and warned that anyone attempting to move the motion will be harassed by the public.

Describing the remarks as unbecoming leader, Ibobi stressed that such statements undermine the democratic rights of elected representatives.

He said that every legislator has the constitutional right to raise motions according to the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business of the state Assembly.

“He should not make such remarks. It is our constitutional right and privilege as members to exercise our legislative powers. Every state has its own procedural rules, and we will fully exercise our constitutional rights,” Ibobi Singh said.

Sources report that CM N Biren Singh is currently supported by seven MLAs namely Heikham Dingo, Leishangthem Susindro, Thongam Biswajit, Thongam Shanti, Karam Shyam, Olish Shilshi and Mayanglambam Rameshwar.