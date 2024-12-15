Guwahati: Two men from Bihar were reportedly gunned down on Saturday evening in the Kakching district of Manipur.

The victims, identified as Sunalal Kumar (18) and Dasharat Kumar (17), were residents of Rajwahi village in Bihar’s Gopalganj district.

According to reports, the deceased were engaged as labourers in Kakching.

They were part of a group of five labourers hired for a construction project.

They were shot and killed by unidentified persons while returning to their rented accommodation in the Keirak area.

The police have launched a search operation to apprehend the culprits and are investigating the motive behind the killings.

Police are also exploring multiple angles, including possible links to extortion or other criminal activities.