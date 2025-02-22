Manipur: Two G-5 Organization members arrested for extortion

Guwahati: Manipur Police have arrested two active members of the G-5 Organization for allegedly being involved in extortion.

The accused, Ningthoujam Yamba Singh (43) and Usham Netaji Singh (35) were arrested for their involvement in extortion from trucks carrying sand from Nagaland to various locations in Imphal and its surrounding areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The arrests were made during a special drive conducted at Achanbigei Maning Leikai near the community hall under Heingang Police Station in the Imphal East District on Friday.

The police recovered Rs. 4,230 in extorted money, a four-wheeler, three mobile phones with SIM cards, a driver’s license, an Aadhaar card, and a green side bag from the arrested duo.

According to the police report, the arrested individuals were involved in extortion from trucks carrying sand at Sekmai, Irilbung, Koirengei, and Patsoi areas in the Imphal West district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They were also implicated in the recent snatching of keys from sand trucks in the Sekmai area in the same district.

With these arrests, the total number of G-5 Organization members arrested by the police since February 14 has risen to three.

On February 14, Moirangthem Alexender Singh, also known as Satpa (22), a G-5 activist, was apprehended at Luwangsangbam on NH-102 under Heingnag police station.