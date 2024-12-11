Manipur: Two nabbed for illegal poppy cultivation in Ukhrul

Imphal: In the continuous crackdown against the illegal poppy plantation, the police and security forces destroyed around 45 acres of illicit opium cultivation in the eastern parts of Manipur sharing a border with Myanmar.

Two persons involved in the shady business were arrested, a police report said on Wednesday.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Acting on a tip that some people residing in the eastern part of the Manipur border were enjoying illegal poppy plantation, a combined team of Manipur Police, Forest Department and BSF personnel along with the Executive Magistrate led by SDPO Ukhrul conducted a surprise operation.

Also Read: Assam: Four held for abduction, murder of Hojai man

During the operation, the personnel destroyed poppy plants at their blooming stages at the Mapithel Hill range under Phungyar Sub-Division falling under the jurisdiction of Litan PS, Ukhrul.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

About 45 acres of poppy plantation were destroyed.

Also Read: Assam: Silent protest in Guwahati demanding peace in Manipur

The following two poppy cultivators were arrested from the fields.

They were identified as (1) Letkhohao Haokip (37) and (2) Hegou Khongsai (30).

The report added that an FIR is registered for further investigation.