Imphal: A team of Manipur Police apprehended two suspected cadres of the People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) from Imphal West district.

The arrested individuals, Leishangthem Napoleon Meitei and Thokchom Amujao Singh were allegedly involved in extortion activities targeting various individuals, including elected representatives.

During the arrest, police recovered three mobile handsets, twelve demand letters, and a four-wheeler.

In separate security operations, arms, ammunition, and explosives were recovered from Churachandpur and Tengnoupal districts.

The recovered items include rifles, pistols, hand grenades, and detonators.

The police said that the operations aimed to dismantle militant networks and ensure public safety in the region.

Investigations are ongoing to ascertain the extent of the duo’s involvement in extortion and other illicit activities.