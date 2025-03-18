Imphal: Manipur Police arrested Athokpam Romiyo Singh @ Ngamba (44), a cadre of the outlawed PREPAK/UPPK and former member of the proscribed RPF/PLA, for extorting shopkeepers and the general public during the ongoing Yaoshang festival, officials said.

A joint team of central and state police arrested him from his residence in Shamurou Naorem Chaprou Makha Leikai, Wangoi-PS, Imphal West District, on Monday, the third day of the festival.

Singh had been extorting government employees, local shopkeepers, and others. Police seized two mobile phones with Airtel SIM cards and an Aadhaar card from his possession.

Based on his revelation, the team arrested Lourembam Brojen Singh @ Dyson (50), an active RPF/PLA cadre, from Langol Game Village Zone III near the Mary Kom Regional Boxing Foundation, Lamphel-PS, Imphal West District.

Police recovered two mobile phones, a two-wheeler, and a copy of his Aadhaar card from him.

