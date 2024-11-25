Guwahati: Two suspected United National Liberation Front (Pambei Group) members were arrested in Imphal East of Manipur for being involved in extortion-related activities.

The suspects were identified as Thoudam Ibungobi Meitei and Chanam Rashini Chanu.

Police said that they were arrested from the Khurai Ahongei Labuk Leirak area on November 23.

After their arrest, the police recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, one wireless radio set and a mobile phone were recovered from their possession.

It may be mentioned that even though the outfit is in a peace pact with the government, there have been reports and allegations of some of their members still being involved in extortion.

The police said that they investigating further details into the case.