Imphal: Central security forces, assisted by the civil police, apprehended two cadres of different underground groups in separate operations in the Manipur Valley districts, with the recovery of some amount of money and a substantial cache of warlike stores of weapons on Sunday.

The joint team arrested one alleged cadre of the proscribed United National Liberation Front-Koireng group (UNLF-K), namely, Ahanthem Rajesh @ Nandakishore @ Parihan from Wangkhei under Porompat police station in Imphal East District, for indulging in extortion.

In another raid conducted at the Forest Gate under Bishnupur-PS, Bishnupur District, the team also picked up one Kanglei Yaol Kanna Lup (KYKL) cadre, namely, Moirangthem Champion Singh @ Marjit (21) of Kumbi IB Road Ward No. 5, Bishnupur District.

The joint team retrieved one SMG Carbine Gun, one 9 mm Pistol, four magazines, one Hand Grenade, four launching tubes, 66 Sniper live rounds, 51 9 mm rounds, 14 live rounds of Amogh Rifle, 50 blank rounds, 22 used cartridges, one wireless handset, Cash in Rupees: 69,000/- (sixty-nine thousand), one Berreta Pistol with 15 (fifteen) live rounds and two mobile phones.

Police registered a case under a relevant section for further legal action.

