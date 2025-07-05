Imphal: The anti-extortion unit of the Manipur Police commandos, in coordination with central security forces, arrested an active member of the United National Liberation Front-Pambei (UNLF-P) on Friday, officials confirmed on Saturday.

The arrest was made as part of a targeted operation in Imphal West district.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

According to the police, the individual—identified as Heisnam Romeo Singh, alias Shanker, aged 38- was apprehended from his residence at Laphupat Tera Hiyang Khong in Imphal West.

He was allegedly involved in multiple extortion cases over the past few months, targeting offices and private establishments in the Greater Imphal area.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the joint team conducted a cordon and search operation lasting approximately two hours, which led to the arrest. Police recovered a wallet, a mobile phone, and an extortion amount of Rs 22,500 from the accused.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Investigations revealed that Singh had also been collecting money from vehicles travelling between Imphal and Wangoo in order to raise funds for the group’s activities.

The arrested individual and the seized items have been handed over to the relevant police station for legal proceedings under appropriate sections of the law.