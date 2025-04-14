Imphal: Manipur Police on Sunday arrested a leader of the United National Liberation Front, the political wing of the Manipur People’s Army – Pambei group (UNLF MPA-P), along with Rs 21.5 lakhs in cash and two mobile handsets with two SIM cards.

The UNLF, MPA-P is currently in peace talks with the government, and the seizure is the biggest one in the history of insurgency movements in Manipur.

Manipur police morning bulletin announced that the UNLF-P leader, namely Laishram Ramesh Singh @ Bobo (44), a Khundrakpam Awang Leikai resident, Imphal East District, was arrested from his residence.

He is presently working in the Finance section of the UNLF (P) organization. He is involved in extortion activities by serving monetary demands/threats and by collecting money from government officials located in and around the Imphal area.

They also seized two mobile handsets and extortion money of Rs. 21,50,000 from his possession.

Meanwhile, an active cadre of the UNLF-P, namely Tongbram Kallakchei, also known as Kemi, 33, died on the spot when the 407 truck he was riding met with an accident at around 2:30 PM on Saturday.

The incident occurred near the 1st Brigade of the 292 Battalion of the outfit in Manipur. The outfit and its members paid revolutionary salutes to the killed member, says Charairong Thokchom, Director of the Publicity, Propaganda and Education UNLF-P in a statement issued on Sunday.

Kemi was a resident of Bamdier village in Imphal West district. The outfit shared deep sorrows with the family members of Kemi owing to his untimely demise.