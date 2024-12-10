Imphal: Normal life in the valley districts of Manipur came to a standstill on Tuesday as a complete shutdown was observed in response to protests against the Armed Forces Special Power Act 1958.

The shutdown, which coincided with International Human Rights Day, was called by various organisations.

All shops, businesses, offices, banks, and educational institutions in the valley districts remained closed, giving the area a deserted appearance. The usually bustling market centres in Imphal city, including Khwairambam Bazar, Paona Market and Thangal Market, were empty and silent.

The streets of Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Kakching, and Bishnupur witnessed minimal movement of people, with public transportation scarce and inter-district transportation suspended.

As a result, Manipur valley was cut off from the rest of the country by road.

However, flight services continued uninterrupted.

The shutdown was marked by the presence of security vehicles patrolling the empty streets.