Imphal: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Luminsei Kipgen, a 35-year-old Kuki militant from Mamong village in Churachandpur district, in connection with the horrific killing in Ningthoukhong in Manipur.

On January 18, 2024, a group of Kuki militants, including Kipgen, allegedly brutally murdered four innocent civilians near a water treatment plant in Ningthoukhong Kha Khunou.

The victims were identified as Oinam Bamonjao, his son Oinam Manitomba, Thiyam Somendro, and Ningthoujam Nabadeep, all members of the Meitei community.

The NIA investigation revealed that Kipgen, a member of the Kuki National Army (KNA), Kuki National Front (KNF), and United Kuki National Liberation Front (UKNA), was involved in the attack on the Churachandpur DC and SP offices before fleeing to Guwahati for medical treatment.

He was subsequently arrested by Assam Police on March 20, 2023.

The chargesheet, filed on Friday, details the involvement of multiple Kuki militant groups in the killing and accuses Kipgen of various offenses under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Arms Act.