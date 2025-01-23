Manipur: Weapons seized in police raid ahead of Republic Day

Imphal: Ahead of Republic Day celebrations, a joint operation by central and state police forces targeted a buffalo farm in southern Kakching district on Thursday morning.

The counter-insurgency operation led to the recovery of a significant cache of illegal weaponry, believed to be linked to criminal or insurgent activities.

The intelligence-driven operation involved BSF personnel and commandos from Kakching district police. It began at 6 am and concluded at 8:30 am at the Buffalo Farm in Wabagai village.

The recovered items included a rifle with a magazine, four grenades without detonators, fired cartridges of both INSAS and AK rifles, as well as tear smoke grenades and shells.

The seized weapons have been handed over to the concerned police station, and a case has been registered. This operation was conducted to ensure the smooth passage of the Republic Day celebrations, especially given that several underground groups have called for a shutdown on the day to boycott the event.

This follows a similar operation in October 2024, where security forces recovered a large stash of arms and ammunition from the same farm.