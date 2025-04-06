Imphal: The Zeliangrong United Committee, Manipur (ZUCM) urged the Governor of Manipur to take swift action and to hold the perpetrators accountable for the assault of two naga leaders and villagers in Konsakhul village in Kangpokpi district on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters at Imphal on Sunday, the ZUCM President, Maibon Phaomei, cautioned that such repeated incidents could lead to wider ethnic conflicts threatening the indigenous people in the state.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“If they do not stop such attacks, there will be consequences that may escalate beyond control,” Phaomei asserted.

He stated that some bellicose Kuki people attacked two Naga leaders, including Konsakhul Village Chief Aimson Abonmei (55) and Village Chairman D. Adam (45) in Konsakhul.

Maibon Phaomei alleged that the cadres under Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreements reportedly committed such violent acts. Under the SoO 25 Kuki underground groups are currently in peace talks with the central government, he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Moreover, the Naga leader called upon all indigenous communities to stand together in the face of aggression.

He also reiterated his commitment to safeguarding the interests and ancestral lands of indigenous groups across the state.