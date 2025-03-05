Guwahati: A moderate earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale struck near Yairipok in Manipur on Wednesday, at approximately 11.06 am local time.

According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake struck at a depth of 110 km, with its epicentre located at latitude 24.75 N and longitude 94.35 E.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located 29 km from Chongdan, Manipur.

The earthquake’s tremors were felt across several areas in the state, including Assam and several Northeastern States.

India and Myanmar were the affected countries by the 5.6 magnitude earthquake.

Earlier during the day, Myanmar reported two consecutive earthquakes. A quake of magnitude 4.7 struck the region at 3:36 am; while another – measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale, hit at 3:54 am.

The first quake occurred at 11.06 am, followed by a second of 4.1 magnitude at 12.20 pm. It struck Kamjong district at a depth of 66 km.

However, no injuries or damages have been reported.