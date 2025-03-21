Imphal: Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, Member of Parliament for Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency, called for the proper implementation of centrally sponsored schemes and projects in Manipur, a sensitive border state.

During a meeting at the Bishnupur district commissioner’s secretariat on Friday, Dr. Akoijam, also Chairperson of the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committees (DISHA), discussed the challenges faced in implementing schemes in some parts of the district due to restricted movement.

He stated the importance of these meetings for monitoring grassroots-level development and highlighted the value of on-site inspections to better understand ground realities and improve development efforts.

Dr. Akoijam urged all stakeholders to cooperate and perform their duties to bring about a positive societal change.

He also encouraged District Level Officers to maintain transparency and accountability in their work.

Dr. Akoijam committed to holding regular DISHA review meetings moving forward.

The meeting, organized by the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA), Bishnupur, saw active participation from various departments within the district, including Health, Education, Panchayati Raj, Housing and Urban Development, Women and Child Development, Land and Resources, Food and Public Distribution, Veterinary, Transport, and Municipal Councils.