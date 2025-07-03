Imphal: In a significant move aimed at ensuring accurate Aadhaar data for children and adolescents, the Office of the Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West District in Manipur has issued a notification mandating the update of Aadhaar biometrics upon attaining 5 and 15 years of age.

The order, signed by Mayanglambam Rajkumar Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Imphal West, underscores the urgency of completing biometric updates to avoid duplication, enable APAAR generation, and streamline access to educational and welfare services.

According to official data, the district currently faces a staggering total pendency of 1,14,006 biometric updates:

• Update-1 (at age 5): 65,487 pending

• Update-2 (at age 15): 48,519 pending

The Aadhaar enrolment statistics for children in Manipur, especially in Imphal West, reveal a wide gap compared to national averages:

• Age 0-5 enrolment in Manipur: 12.09% (National Average: 39.54%)

• Age 5-18 enrolment in Manipur: 82.40% (National Average: 98.89%)

The notification strongly urges parents and guardians to complete the biometric update of their children’s Aadhaar on or before 31st August 2025 at the nearest Aadhaar Operator Centres.

Additionally, the Deputy Commissioner has directed all Block Development Officers, Municipal Executive Officers, and the Municipal Commissioner of IMC to prepare action plans to improve Aadhaar saturation among children below 18 years of age. These officials must also ensure weekly progress reports, GP/Ward-wise, are submitted every Friday.

Lists of designated Aadhaar Operators under UNINGTHOU and MANITRON will be available on the official website of the DC, Imphal West (https://imphalwest.nic.in/) as per the order for public reference and coordination.