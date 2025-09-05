Guwahati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi plans to visit the conflict-affected state of Manipur on September 13, where he is expected to address two major rallies.

If this visit proceeds as scheduled, it will mark his first trip to Manipur since ethnic violence erupted in May 2023.

In Churachandpur, officials are preparing to host around 9,000 attendees at the Peace Ground, where Modi is set to deliver a speech and meet briefly with internally displaced persons (IDPs). The district administration has declared the area a “no drone zone” to ensure security.

Social activist Thangminlun mentioned that various civil society organizations intend to submit memorandums directly to the Prime Minister during his visit.

Later the same day, Modi will fly to Imphal and head to the historic Kangla Fort, where authorities have arranged a rally expected to accommodate 15,000 people. In anticipation of the visit, officials are enhancing security with 24/7 vigilance and carrying out beautification projects at Imphal International Airport and within the Kangla campus.

BJP spokesperson Robin Blackie stated that, although the visit is official, party workers are preparing a grand welcome and hope to fill the Kangla rally with an enthusiastic crowd.

While BJP leaders focus on demonstrating strength, civil society groups and opposition parties urge the Prime Minister to go beyond symbolic appearances and announce concrete steps to resolve the ongoing crisis.

Congress leaders have highlighted the public’s demand for firm action that preserves Manipur’s territorial and administrative integrity.

Despite extensive preparations in both Churachandpur and Imphal, authorities have yet to officially confirm the Prime Minister’s detailed itinerary.