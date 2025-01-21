Manipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm greetings to the people of Manipur on the occasion of the state’s Statehood Day on Tuesday.

In a post on his official ‘X’ handle, the Prime Minister said, “Greetings to the people of Manipur on their Statehood Day. We are immensely proud of the contributions made by the people of Manipur towards India’s development. My best wishes for the continued progress of Manipur.”

While the Prime Minister conveyed his wishes for the Statehood Day, he refrained from addressing the ongoing crisis in Manipur, which has persisted for over 20 months.

It is worth noting that many in Manipur are disappointed by the Prime Minister’s silence on the matter and his lack of comments regarding a resolution to the crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his wishes on the Statehood Day of Meghalaya and Tripura, which celebrated on the same day.

