Guwahati: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday asserted that the central government imposed President’s Rule in Manipur at an appropriate time to restore peace.

Shah made these remarks defending the government’s decision on the timing of the imposition of the President’s Rule.

Speaking at Times Now Summit 2025, he said that the situation is complex and is not an easy one to address.

He asserted that the Ministry of Home Affairs had already held a meeting between the Meitei and Kuki communities.

Expressing confidence in the restoration of normalcy in Manipur, he said that the situation in the state is gradually stabilizing.

Shah mentioned that watching from a distance and offering questions or advice was easy, but the situation at hand was complex.

He explained that it was essentially an ethnic conflict, not just riots and that it was a clash between two communities over their respective interests.

He further noted that this was not the first time such an incident occurred in Manipur, as it had happened multiple times before.

According to Shah, whenever such conflicts erupted in the state, they lasted for 3-4 years, with thousands of lives lost.

Shah further claimed that peace has now been prevailing in Manipur for the past seven months, with markets reopening.

He acknowledged that everyone might have different opinions but stated that, in his view, even with the President’s Rule in place, its success would depend on both communities accepting it.

He stated that once they reached this stage, they acted without delay, swiftly imposing the President’s Rule.

As a result, dialogue between the two communities had also made progress, Shah added.